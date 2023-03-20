Making an easy springtime dish with orzo pasta
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Recently Lisa and Kelsey had a chance to meet up with Chef Tracy in the Cherry Creek Kitchen for an quick, easy recipe that makes for a giant family crowd-pleaser.
- 1 lb. Orzo pasta
- 1.5 lbs. of grape tomatoes
- 4 oz. feta cheese
- 1.5 oz. fresh dill
- 2 cucumber (peeled and seeded)
- 1 Cup red onion (minced)
- 1/2 Cup lemon juice
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 12 oz shrimp (cooked, peeled and deveined)
