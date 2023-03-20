Minnesota State Patrol launches online accountability dashboard

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – A new Minnesota State Patrol online dashboard launched by the agency will increase transparency, promote accountability and build trust by giving the public easier access to data, policies and other information.

The new dashboard gives an inside look at the work troopers and State Patrol staff do on a regular basis.

The dashboard includes information about each division and specialty unit, how they serve the public and the corresponding data related to the work they do. It also lays out all State Patrol policies and procedures, shows how the State Patrol holds troopers and staff accountable through excellence and integrity, and lays out the data for any use of force incidents, pursuits and training.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said the dashboard and its next evolutions are tangible examples of the agency’s commitment to all Minnesotans.

“We are committed to serving everyone in this state with purpose and compassion. I expect that when you look at this dashboard you’ll see the State Patrol’s dedication to the people of Minnesota and keeping them safe.”

The information is public but has never before been proactively posted online in one location.

“We’re here to serve Minnesota. This is a way for us to highlight the great work done by members of the State Patrol while also calling attention to areas where we can demonstrate our commitment to always learning and improving. We are committed to serving all Minnesotans with our core values of respect, integrity, courage, honor and excellence. We hope that is evident when you look at this dashboard.”

Five Highlights from the dashboard include:

Dispatch

State Patrol dispatchers answer approximately 200,000 emergency calls each year. Seconds matter when someone’s life is on the line. Dispatchers answer 97 percent of 911 calls in under 10 seconds and 100 percent of 911 calls in less than 40 seconds.

Aviation

Aircraft and pilots assist troopers and other agencies with traffic details. Traffic detail hours went up in 2022, especially during special enforcements.

Use of force

Out of 437,413 interactions with the public in 2022, 196 — .04 percent — resulted in the use of any force.

Internal affairs

The State Patrol has a very low occurrence of both external and internal complaints. Of the more than 437,000 contacts with the public in 2022, 27 complaints were made — 14 of those complaints were discovered internally.

Policies

State Patrol general orders have always been public, but the dashboard creates faster and easier access to those orders.

The dashboard was built with the public in mind. Because of that, the State Patrol sought feedback from stakeholders and groups, and will continue working with them to ensure useful and relevant information is provided on the dashboard as it evolves.

