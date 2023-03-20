MNSU hosts the regional Engineering Machine Design contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students interested in STEM programs will get a chance to showcase their skills at Minnesota State University Mankato.

MSU is hosting the Regional Engineering Machine Design Contest for grades 5-12. The event is put on through the Minnesota State Engineering Center of Excellence and is an opportunity for teams to design and build complex machines, using everyday objects centered around a theme.

Students can begin working after they receive their theme in the fall.

This years theme is transformative space technology. according to the director, this provides a low cost way to inspire students in engineering and equip them with skills for future careers.

“They’ve had how many failures and they’ve had to rebuild and work again and work again and not only that they shipped it here and brought it in here and they had to work as a team, and they had to fight their way through the challenges that they had and to be able to watch them have it go through and successfully do the whole run their whole run,” said Jason Bruns, Director of Minnesota State Engineering Center of Excellence you can see them jump in the air in success.”

The contest is open to the public and will be held Mar. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

