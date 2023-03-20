Seasonal start to Spring, mixed precip chances this week

Today will welcome Spring with sunshine and relatively seasonal temperatures throughout the day before mixed precipitation returns heading into the middle of this week.

We will see a slight drop in temperatures through the morning hours due to clouds clearing, making way for mostly sunny skies through the afternoon hours. Once the sun rises, temperatures will gradually rise into the upper-30s with winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph. Seasonal temperatures for this time of year are typically in the mid-30s. Tonight will gradually return to mostly cloudy skies as winds increase to 10 to 15 mph across the area with temperatures dipping into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the start of the mixed precipitation for the area. Cloudy skies will stick around as temperatures rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours. Until temperatures rise above 32 through the early afternoon hours, we are looking at a mid to late morning rain/snow mix chance across the area. The good news is, this will be very light with little to no accumulation expected. The bad news is, no matter how light it may be, it could lead to slick roads around the area until temperatures rise above 32. The rain/snow mix will slowly clear out through the early afternoon hours as it moves north into central Minnesota, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours as temperatures reach a high around 40 for the Mankato area. Tuesday night will remain mostly cloudy with some showers moving in between 9 and 10 pm before temperatures dip below 32. Showers will continue into the overnight hours before clearing out around midnight. If the showers slow down and stick around longer into Wednesday morning, we may see those showers transition into a light rain/snow mix due to temperatures dropping into the low-30s.

Wednesday will remain on the cloudy side with a light breeze sticking around. Temperatures through the morning hours will hover in the low-30s which gives us a slight rain/snow mix chance possible. The rest of the day should be rather dry with cloudy skies sticking around as temperatures rise into the mid-30s with winds ranging between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will slowly drop into the mid-20s by Thursday morning. We are looking at a late night to overnight snow chances due to temperatures dipping below 32.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with some pockets of sunshine possible. Winds will remain breezy between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times while temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s. Again, we could see very light, spotty rain/snow mix chances through the first half of the day with little to no accumulation expected. Thursday night will remain cloudy with a very light rain to snow chance as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Friday morning. Thankfully, we are looking at a very, very light precipitation chance, which means we may not notice any precipitation in most of the area.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and on the drier side despite a chance for a sprinkle and/or flurry chance. Temperatures will be on the more seasonal side with highs in the upper-30s and winds ranging between 5 and 15 mph throughout the day. Friday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

This coming weekend will be on the warmer side despite mostly cloudy skies with pockets of sunshine mixed in. Saturday’s temperatures will rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours with winds ranging between 10 and 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times possible. Saturday night we could see a light rain/snow mix overnight with little to no accumulation expected heading into Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the upper-20s. Sunday will remain mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will slowly rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours with winds between 10 and 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Sunday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

Next week is looking to start off on the dry and breezy wide with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-30s and low-40s Monday through Wednesday with winds ranging between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Precipitation chances return Wednesday night with a wintery mix of rain/snow/freezing rain possible heading into next Thursday.

