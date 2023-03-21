Your Photos
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stolen Amazon truck chased by police

A chase in Milwaukee started when a man allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck. (Source: WTMJ/414HYPEHOUSE/DIANA DIAZ/BP GAS STATION SURVEILLANCE VIDEO/CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A wild police chase in Milwaukee started on Friday when a man allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck.

A driver in an Amazon delivery truck is seen jumping a curb and cutting through the grass, leading police on a chase right past the Mitchell Park Domes Friday afternoon.

It came to an end just down the street.

Security camera video from the BP gas station on 27th and Saint Paul shows the truck pull up and police surround it. A 32-year-old man was arrested.

But it started around 1:30 p.m. and more than seven miles away near 65th and Lancaster.

Milwaukee Police say the suspect forced an Amazon worker to hand over the keys to their truck.

A witness said the suspect tried to get into her car first.

People in this neighborhood said they’re shaken up.

While the Amazon truck was taken from the block, it was just a block away where mail carrier Aundre Cross was killed just before Christmas. His memorial still remains.

Another neighbor said he moved to the street about a year ago with his family. Now after these two incidents, he said it feels like it was a mistake.

In cities across the country, several other Amazon trucks have been stolen in recent years.

Copyright 2023 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

