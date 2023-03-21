Your Photos
Construction continues on new Owatonna high school

School leaders say the $126 million, 317,000 sqft. school has over 175 people working at the...
School leaders say the $126 million, 317,000 sqft. school has over 175 people working at the 89-acre site each day.
By Nick Beck
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction of the new high school in Owatonna continues on budget and on time.

School leaders say the $126 million, 317,000 sqft. school has over 175 people working at the 89-acre site each day.

Still, much has to be finished before school begins in the fall.

“Our kids and our staff and our community are gonna be so lucky to have this as part of our our new school system -- the flagship if you want to call it,” said Bob Olson, Director of Facilities Infrastructure and Security. “When you walk around here the feeling that you get which is so much different than what we currently have in our in our current school, which is long hallways corridors.”

The school plans an open house for Saturday, Sept. 23.

