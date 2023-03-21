Greenseam, MSU Mankato release 2023 State of Ag report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greenseam and MSU Mankato released their 2023 State of Ag survey findings.

”On behalf of mayor Najwa Massad and the city of Mankato, I hereby proclaim March 21, 2023 Ag Day in the city of Mankato.”

On the 50th anniversary of the first National Ag Day in the United States, Greenseam and MSU Mankato hosted the reveal of their 2023 Minnesota State of Ag Survey.

The survey has polled farmers and industry workers for the past four years on all aspects of farm life.

Greenseam says the survey gives them an idea as to the confidence level of the agriculture industry, and that this year’s survey shows growing confidence throughout the industry.

“Overall we’re seeing that we’re going in the right direction, with 79 percent of people saying ‘yup we’re on track, which is on par, an improvement from 2020 but on par with the last couple of years. The one that I like is that they’re seeing more business growth in 2023 than what they did in the past,” said Sam Ziegler, the director of Greenseam.

At the top of the list of concerns for farmers were inflation, commodity prices and worker shortages.

The presentation saw keynote speakers such as representatives from the Department of Agriculture alongside local ag leaders, who reiterated how crucial the success of agriculture is to the success of southern Minnesota.

“The agriculture sector provides jobs across the state for farmers, rancher, foresters, scientists, processors and transporters. The contributions that agriculture provides cannot be undervalued to our state’s economy,” said Mankato City Council Member Mike Laven.

