KEYC News Now to cover Mavericks in NCAA regional tournament in Fargo

KEYC News Now will be traveling to Fargo to cover the Mavericks in the NCAA regional tournament.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The road to the Frozen Four goes through Fargo and KEYC News Now has you covered.

Join us starting Wednesday for special coverage of the Minnesota State University Men’s Hockey team as they prepare to take on St. Cloud State in the NCAA regional tournament.

Our Rob Clark and Mary Rominger will be there ahead of the game on Thursday and bring you the latest before and after the big game.

The Mavericks take on the Huskies on Thursday at 4:00 on ESPNU. The winner will play again on Saturday for a chance to head to the frozen four in Tampa.

Join us this week for special coverage of the Mavericks in Fargo on KEYC News Now.

