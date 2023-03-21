Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man accused of crashing into child’s bedroom while driving drunk, police say

Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.
Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.(Suzanne Stoker / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old escaped with minor injuries when a man accused of driving drunk crashed into the child’s bedroom in Florida overnight Thursday, police said.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home. Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can also be seen inside the house.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home.
Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home.(Suzanne Stoker / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested the driver, identified as 64-year-old George Henry King.

According to police, King backed out of a driveway across the street and continued in reverse, crashing into the house.

“He backed up with such force that he left skid marks in the road,” Stoker said.

She said the 12-year-old boy sustained “cuts and bruises” when the wall collapsed but that it could have been worse.

“Previously, his brother had slept in a bed against the wall the man crashed through,” Stoker said.

King was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of DUI with injuries and property damage, according to booking records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee about President...
Yellen says bank situation ‘stabilizing,’ system is ‘sound’
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Recovering teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘It’s changed me’
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden to designate national monuments in Nevada, Texas
School leaders say the $126 million, 317,000 sqft. school has over 175 people working at the...
Construction continues on new Owatonna high school
Members of Ukrainian army tank crew check the equipment for combat deployment, at a military...
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone