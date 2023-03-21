Your Photos
Mankato East comes up short in Class AAA quarterfinals, Alexandria Area advances

By Mary Rominger
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East boys’ basketball team (24-6) fell to Alexandria Area 62-57 to suffer a first-round exit in the opening round of the Class AAA state basketball tournament inside Williams Area on Tuesday.

The Cougars will next tip off against St. Francis in the consolation bracket at Concordia University, March 22 at 2 p.m.

