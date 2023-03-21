MnDOT to host open house for Hwy 14 four-lane expansion project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction on the four-lane expansion of Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm will resume next month and MnDOT wants to hear your thoughts.

An open house will be held Tuesday April 4th at the Courtland Community Center to learn more about the project as it heads into its final stages.

Staff from MnDOT and construction experts will be available from 6-8 p.m. to answer any questions and hear comments.

There will also be a brief presentation at 6:30 p.m.

MnDOT says construction on Highway 14 will resume mid-April, weather permitting, with project completiono expected by mid-October.

