Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash

McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.(McAlester Police Department)
By KXII staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) - An Oklahoma police officer has died following a crash during a funeral procession for one of the department’s captains.

According to the McAlester Police Department, officer Joseph Barlow was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on March 17 while escorting Capt. Richard Parker’s body from Tulsa to Wetumka.

Barlow was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, the department announced that Barlow died from his injuries surrounded by family, friends and fellow law enforcement.

Barlow served in the Army before joining the police force and was proud to service the McAlester community, according to the department.

Last week, officials said that Parker died suddenly after serving the community for nearly 26 years.

“We ask that you keep Parker’s and Barlow’s family and friends in your thoughts as they continue to cope with these recent tragedies,” the department shared.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

