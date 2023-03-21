Your Photos
Provide feedback in Transforming Tomorrow Together 2040 survey

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato area has a history of long-term regional planning. GMG recently launched their 2040 initiative: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

The 2040 collaborative regional planning initiative aims to explore and to give people in the region a chance to help design the future.

According to organizers, the initiative will explore where and how residents fit into a rapidly changing world. GMG says there will be many opportunities to participate, including  surveys, think tank sessions, focus groups, and community workshops.

“We’ve had great success with having long-term planning for our region. And so this transforming tomorrow together is really an opportunity to look at our strategic positioning as well as embark on a process for strategic planning for our region into the future,” said GMG President and CEO Jessica Beyer.

GMG says Previous efforts including Act 2000 and Envision 2020 have shown that the involvement of communities is a large driver to the success of planning for the future.

“We are really excited because this is our future and we’ve had a lot of success in making our community what it is through  past planning and through other projects that have developed and so really seen what’s next for our region into the future,” added Beyer.

The planning work for the Transforming Tomorrow Together will run through 2023.

If you are interested in participating in the survey, you can find it here.

