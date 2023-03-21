Rain tonight, snow possible Wednesday night

We are tracking two systems that will bring precipitation to our area over the next couple of days. The first will bring rain to much of the region late this afternoon and this evening. The second one will bring light rain and snow starting late Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday night. After that, we will dry out and temperatures will hover around average as we head into the weekend. We are watching it another system that could bring rain and snow by Sunday into Monday of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps in the low to mid 40s. Rain will develop from west to east late this afternoon into this evening, moving into the Mankato area sometime around or after 6pm. Rain is likely for a few hours and will exit from west to east by around midnight. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 tenths of an inch are possible in the Mankato area with heavier amounts north and lighter amounts south.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Our next system will move in late Wednesday and continue through Wednesday night. There is quite a bit of uncertainty in regard to how this one will play out. Of the two primary longer range forecast models, one brings the heaviest band of precipitation across southern Minnesota. With this scenario, we would get an inch or less of slushy wet snow in the Mankato area with slightly higher amounts across far southwestern and western Minnesota. The other forecast model keeps everything well to our south in Iowa. If this happens, we would stay mostly dry. As of right now, I think the dry scenario is a bit more likely, but I am forecasting a chance of rain and snow for late Wednesday with a chance of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Accumulation amounts will be light. Our data sources should start to align a bit more in the next 12 to 18 hours and that will give us a better idea as to how this one will go. We will continue to monitor and update the forecast as we get closer.

After the second system, we are going to dry out and bring back at least a little sunshine as we head toward the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. We are tracking yet another system that has the potential to bring more rain and snow by Sunday into Monday of next week. This one is still almost a week away and a lot could happen between now and then. Stay tuned. The Weather Team will be watching everything closely and will keep the updates coming as things develop.

