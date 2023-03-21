Showers tonight, rain/snow mix, snow Wednesday

Spring has arrived by bringing in mild temperatures and showers for tonight, but despite the mild temperatures, light snow chances remain in the near future with a rain/snow mix Wednesday and overnight snow chances heading into Thursday.

Cloudy skies will linger over the area throughout today with a few pockets of sunshine possible through the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs hovering in the low to mid-40s despite the cloudy skies. A light breeze will move into the area with winds ranging between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Showers will move into the area between 10 pm and 11 pm tonight and continue into the early overnight hours before clearing out between 2 am and 3 am. Showers will be on the lighter side with only a tenth of an inch (0.10″) and a quarter of an inch (0.25″) possible. Temperatures will slowly drop into the low-30s by Wednesday morning. The good news is, showers will clear out before temperatures dip below 32 degrees which means we are only looking at rain tonight.

Wednesday will remain on the cloudy side with a light rain/snow mix through the early afternoon hours, though little to no accumulation is expected. Despite how light it may be, it can still lead to some slick spots around the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze ranging between 10 and 15 mph. Wednesday night will remain on the cloudy side with light snow showers moving in around 10 pm. Snow showers will continue into early Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy with lingering morning snow showers possible. As snow showers clear out, temperatures will slowly rise into the low to mid-30s across the area. Winds will be on the light side ranging between 5 and 10 mph across the area. Cloudy skies will gradually become partly cloudy by the evening hours and remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Friday morning.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with light winds sticking around. Temperatures will hover in the low-40s across the area through the afternoon hours with winds up to 10 mph. Friday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy by Sunday. Saturday will be on the quiet side with temperatures hovering in the low-40s through the afternoon hours as winds remain light up to 10 mph. Partly cloudy skies will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will then be on the cloudy side throughout the day with a light rain/snow mix chance possible. Temperatures will rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze moving into the area up to 15 mph. Sunday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Monday morning.

Monday will be similar to Sunday with cloudy skies and a light rain/snow mix possible. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s by the afternoon hours as winds become breezy ranging between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

The middle to end of next week will remain on the quiet side with a light breeze sticking around. Skies will remain partly cloudy as temperatures continue to hover in the low-40s. Winds will range between 10 and 15 mph with gusts ranging up to 25 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper-20s and low-30s.

