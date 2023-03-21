YWCA Mankato announces recipients of Advancing Racial Justice grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -- The YWCA Mankato has announced the recipients of a grant that advances racial justice.

The organization announced that it will be awarding four Advancing Racial Justice grants at the 50th annual Women of Distinction event on Thurs., Apr. 13.

The grants are being awarded to individuals who support YWCA’s mission to eliminate racism and empower women.

The recipients are:

Mya Williamson

Lourdes Menjivar

Jennifer Ek

Sumaya Musse

The recipients of the grants are selected for their contributions to furthering racial justice in their communities.

The event will takes place at The Capitol Room in St. Peter.

The event reception begins at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., with a program to follow.

Single tickets are $60, a reserved table is $500, and all are available for purchase online.

