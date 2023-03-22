Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Emerald Ash Borer infestation discovered in Faribault County

This is the first documented infestation of EAB in Faribault County, so the state is declaring...
This is the first documented infestation of EAB in Faribault County, so the state is declaring an emergency quarantine of the county, limiting the transfer of firewood and “ash material” out of the county.Emerald ash borer (FILE)(WVIR)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Faribault County.

The invasive insect has now been found in 40 of the state’s 87 counties according to the MInnesota Department of Agriculture.

Officials say the infestation was discovered at a rest area on I-90 near Blue Earth during a visual survey for Emerald Ash Borer.

This is the first documented infestation of EAB in Faribault County, so the state is declaring an emergency quarantine of the county, limiting the transfer of firewood and “ash material” out of the county.

There will be a virtual informational meeting on Apr. 13 where the public can provide input on adding Faribault County to the state’s formal quarantine.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Gov. Tim Walz will speak to the Minnesota legislature on Apr. 19, at 7 p.m. In the address, the...
Gov. Walz (DFL) announces 2023 State of State Address
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is inviting the public to attend a public...
MnDOT to host open house for intersection improvement projects
MAPS anticipates to cut staff in secondary administration and supporting roles, while...
MAPS approves budget reduction; staff cuts and class size changes