Emerald Ash Borer infestation discovered in Faribault County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald Ash Borer has been discovered in Faribault County.

The invasive insect has now been found in 40 of the state’s 87 counties according to the MInnesota Department of Agriculture.

Officials say the infestation was discovered at a rest area on I-90 near Blue Earth during a visual survey for Emerald Ash Borer.

This is the first documented infestation of EAB in Faribault County, so the state is declaring an emergency quarantine of the county, limiting the transfer of firewood and “ash material” out of the county.

There will be a virtual informational meeting on Apr. 13 where the public can provide input on adding Faribault County to the state’s formal quarantine.

