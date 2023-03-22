Golden Apple Winner: Sarah Kohls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Our latest Golden Apple Award recipient is a 3rd and 4th grade teacher at Risen Savior Lutheran School in Mankato.

Faculty and students describe her as a warm, caring, and enthusiastic teacher.

“I know when I was a kid, I had some great teachers that helped me grow and learn. And I just hope that I can do that for them.”

The Risen Savior Lutheran School in Mankato is celebrating their own Golden Apple Award winning teacher, Sarah Kohls.

Her journey in education started almost two decades ago, but her path is unique.

“I’ve been in and out of classrooms for the last 20 years doing different things like substitute teaching, aiding part-time, teaching things like that, tutoring one-on-one, various things like that. This is the first year that I’ve decided to jump back into the classroom full time.”

It’s something she says she’s very grateful for.

“I kind of got to learn from the best teachers. So I just got to learn a ton and kind of get to bring that here to this classroom.

With all the recent struggles students have had to go through, Kohls says she strives to teach them that no matter what - they can achieve their goals.

“They know that I’m gonna be bringing that bar up a little bit each time, but I’m also gonna support them as they come up to those levels so that I don’t want it to be too hard. I don’t want them to give up. I want them to keep working. Also that we have a little bit of fun.”

She has made her mission to create a classroom where students can be academically and personally supported.

“If you have a student that’s struggling and they begin to shut down you remind them that you’re needed here, every single kid is needed here. I need you in here and I need you to work because you’re an important part of our classroom. And I think it’s reminding students of that even though they’re kids they are important.”

Congratulations to Sarah Kohls, our latest golden apple Award Recipient.

