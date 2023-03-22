Your Photos
Gov. Walz (DFL) announces 2023 State of State Address

Gov. Tim Walz will speak to the Minnesota legislature on Apr. 19, at 7 p.m. In the address, the governor will typically highlight achievements the administration has made and outline future goals.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. PAUL (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz has announced the annual State of the State address to take place next month.

The governor will speak to the Minnesota legislature on Apr. 19, at 7 p.m.

In the address, the governor will typically highlight achievements the administration has made and outline future goals.

This will be Walz’s first address of his second term after defeating Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in last year’s election.

