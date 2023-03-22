Harvest Time: Maple Syrup

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - From tree to bottle, its the time of year Maple Syrup will be ready to harvest from area trees.

If this is something you’ve been curious about or wanting to try, Ney Nature Center in Henderson is a good place to start. This weekend they will have a maple syrup gathering class. Kelsey and Lisa visited there to let you know what to expect.

The maple syrup program at Ney Nature Center will be this Saturday, March 25th from 2-3pm at Ney Nature Center. The address there is 28238 Nature Center Lane in Henderson, adding to the fun, a taste test is included!

