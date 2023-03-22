Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Harvest Time: Maple Syrup

From tree to bottle, its the time of year Maple Syrup will be ready to harvest from area trees.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - From tree to bottle, its the time of year Maple Syrup will be ready to harvest from area trees.

If this is something you’ve been curious about or wanting to try, Ney Nature Center in Henderson is a good place to start. This weekend they will have a maple syrup gathering class. Kelsey and Lisa visited there to let you know what to expect.

The maple syrup program at Ney Nature Center will be this Saturday, March 25th from 2-3pm at Ney Nature Center. The address there is 28238 Nature Center Lane in Henderson, adding to the fun, a taste test is included!

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
A major winter storm will likely impact much of our area next week.
Major winter storm to impact area this week
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday

Latest News

Getting crafty with Kaardal Kraft
Getting crafty with Kaardal Kraft
Juicy Mama shows Kato Living how it’s done
Juicy Mama shows Kato Living how it’s done
It’s an idea that started with two friends, Jace Marti and Nate Giesekee, who took an idea and...
Black Frost Distillery: a cool spot with a cool back story
From tree to bottle, its the time of year Maple Syrup will be ready to harvest from area trees.
Harvest Time: Maple Syrup