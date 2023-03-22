KEYC Newscasts to air on NBC due to NCAA basketball tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A programming note for you. Due to CBS Sports Coverage of the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, some of our newscasts will air on our NBC station.

On Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24, our 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts will air on KEYC NBC.

Join us after coverage of the tournament on CBS for your local news, weather and sports.

You can find KEYC NBC over the air on channel 7-1, Charter Spectrum channel 7 and 787, Dish and DirecTV channel 7, or the other providers you see listed, including Consolidated, Comcast, Mediacom and Midco.

