Light snow tonight, dry conditions heading to Fargo Thursday

Mostly cloudy skies will linger over the area ahead of light snow tonight, but conditions will become dry for those heading to Fargo Thursday to watch the Mavs!

Today will be mostly cloudy with some pockets of sunshine throughout the first half of the day then cloudy skies the remainder of the day. Temperatures will start off mild in the mid to upper-30s for most of the area before dropping into the low-30s through the mid to late morning hours. Temperatures will then rise into the mid-30s and steadily hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours. Ahead of the light snow chances, a very light rain/snow mix is possible anytime from 4 pm to 7 pm. Accumulation will be on the light side for the rain/snow mix but could lead to a few slick spots around the area. The rain/snow mix will slowly transition into light snow by 7 and 8 pm tonight, continuing into the early overnight hours. As snow wraps up, light spotty flurries may remain possible overnight and early tomorrow morning/afternoon as temperatures dip into the mid-20s. The good news is, snow totals will be very light with only a dusting up to an inch expected, with the “higher” totals situated over northern/northwestern Iowa.

Thursday will be on the quieter side from southern Minnesota into the Fargo, ND area. Skies will be on the cloudy side through the first half of the day. Temperatures for southern Minnesota will top out in the mid-30s while temperatures closer to the Fargo area will top out in the upper-20s and low-30s. Winds will be light from southern Minnesota to central Minnesota into the Fargo, ND area anywhere from 5 to 15 mph. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy by the mid to late afternoon hours and into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-20s for southern Minnesota and the teens for the Fargo, ND area.

Friday will be on the sunny side with pleasant temperatures across the area. Friday will really feel like Spring with temperatures rising into the low to mid-40s across the area with light winds up to 10 mph and sunshine. Skies will gradually become mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be pleasant temperature wise but lacking in sunshine with mostly cloudy skies sticking around the area. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-40s despite the lack of sunshine as winds increase up to 15 mph by the afternoon hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with a very slight and spotty rain/snow mix chance in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s by the afternoon with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

Monday will start off mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy with windy conditions mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. As skies become partly cloudy, temperatures will gradually drop into the upper-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue with partly cloudy skies throughout the day along with a breeze in the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s with winds up to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph at times. Partly cloudy skies will gradually become mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be our next chance at precipitation in the area with cloudy skies and a breeze. Despite the cloudy skies expected in the area, temperatures will rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. We are looking at scattered showers moving in through the mid to late afternoon hours and continuing into the late night hours before clearing out overnight. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

The end of next week will be on the quiet but breezy side with partly cloudy skies over the area. Wind will range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will be mild in the upper-30s on Thursday and the low to mid-40s on Friday. Friday night will become mostly cloudy with another chance at rain through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-30s heading into Saturday.

