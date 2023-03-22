Light snow tonight, warmer by the weekend

We continue to track a system that has the potential to bring a swath of light rain and snow to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late this afternoon and tonight and it’s looking more and more likely that amounts will be light. As of now, we’re only expecting a few hundredths of an inch of precip with a dusting of snow in the Mankato area with slightly higher snowfall amounts of an inch or slightly more possible along and south of I-90. After this system moves out, Sunshine will return and temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s on both Friday and Saturday. We are tracking another system that has the potential to bring some light rain or snow on Sunday and Monday.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Scattered rain and/or snow showers will develop by late this afternoon and will transition to all snow as temperatures drop this evening. Precipitation will be very light in the Mankato area with a dusting of snow at best. Rain and snow will be slightly heavier along and south of I-90 where up to an inch of accumulation is possible. Snow will end late tonight.

Thursday morning will be cloudy, but clouds will break and the sun will come out by early afternoon. Even though the afternoon will be sunny, it won’t warm much. High temps will only reach the mid to upper 30s on Thursday afternoon. Friday and Saturday will be better. Both days will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s.

We are watching a couple of systems that will move across the upper Midwest this weekend. The first will bring a chance of rain and snow to far southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa on Saturday. The second will have the potential to bring scattered light rain and snow showers to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Sunday into Monday.

High temperatures will remain around or slightly below average through much of next week with overnight lows hovering just below freezing. While that isn’t very exciting, it is ideal for slowly melting the snowpack, which will help ease the spring flood potential.

