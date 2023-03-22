MAPS approves budget reduction; staff cuts and class size changes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The votes are in: staff cuts, upsized classrooms, and price adjustments in areas like regular instruction are all at the center of MAPS’ approved budget reduction.

But at the heart of these adjustments, the school board wants to do the best for students, families, staff, and the schools.

“I mean, everybody felt pain in this, unfortunately,” said School Board Chair Shannon Sinning. “None of us seven school board members or, you know, the superintendent or cabinet wanted to do this or felt good about any of this -- but it’s something that we had to do.”

MAPS anticipates to cut staff in secondary administration and supporting roles, while classrooms upsize by two to three students from K-12.

This all comes after a decline in general enrollment by 261 students, losing COVID-19 relief dollars, and barely any money in the district’s savings account due to the pandemic.

Since January, voices from students, staff, and community members contributed to the final reduction plan.

School board members say that mental health resources were completely untouched in $9.2 million reduction.

“There have been cuts in the past, but I don’t think nothing to the number we had to do last night,” said Sinning. “I really hope it’s the last time we have to do it. I mean our plan is, going forward, that we’re matched up with the right enrollment numbers and we have the right revenue versus expenses we need. We’re trying to fix the ‘right now’ problem and then set us up to go forward with a really good future for the district.”

This reduction plan is only the first step to the finalized district budget -- which will be voted on sometime in June.

MAPS says there’s hope for the Legislature to put funds toward the district’s final budget proposal.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.