MnDOT to host open house for intersection improvement projects

By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) wants the public’s feedback regarding some intersection improvement projects.

MnDOT is inviting the public to an in-person open house on Wed., Apr. 5, from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center, to learn about the upcoming Highway intersection improvement projects at the south end of St. Peter.

MnDOT is also advising motorists to expect construction to begin in early May.

Staff from MnDOT and the contractor will be in attendance to provide more information about the projects and answer questions.

This summer’s St. Peter projects include adding a second turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual turn lane. 

In addition, a J-Turn will be constructed at the intersection with Highway 99.

