No. 4 Maple River falls to No. 8 Minnehaha Academy in state quarterfinals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The fourth-ranked Maple River Eagles boys basketball team fell to eighth-ranked Minnehaha Academy 53-48.

Eagles center Hayden Niebuhr led the Eagles in scoring with 19 points. Senior point guard Mason Schirmer finished with 14 points and seven assists.

The Eagles will play in the consolation game tomorrow at Williams Arena.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.