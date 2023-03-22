Your Photos
No. 4 Maple River falls to No. 8 Minnehaha Academy in state quarterfinals

Maple River battles Minnehaha Academy
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The fourth-ranked Maple River Eagles boys basketball team fell to eighth-ranked Minnehaha Academy 53-48.

Eagles center Hayden Niebuhr led the Eagles in scoring with 19 points. Senior point guard Mason Schirmer finished with 14 points and seven assists.

The Eagles will play in the consolation game tomorrow at Williams Arena.

