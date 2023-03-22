Your Photos
Scholarships available for New Ulm High School

The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is offering new scholarships. Eight $500 scholarships will be awarded this year.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is offering new scholarships.

Eight $500 scholarships will be awarded this year.

These scholarship are designed for high school graduates to provide financial assistance as they pursue skills training or a degree, with an emphasis on business, hospitality, or trades.

The applicant must be from a New Ulm area high school. Application deadline is Apr. 28.

