Scholarships available for New Ulm High School
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation is offering new scholarships.
Eight $500 scholarships will be awarded this year.
These scholarship are designed for high school graduates to provide financial assistance as they pursue skills training or a degree, with an emphasis on business, hospitality, or trades.
The applicant must be from a New Ulm area high school. Application deadline is Apr. 28.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.