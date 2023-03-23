Big game for Maverick Hockey arrives

FARGO, North Dakota (KEYC) - We’re just hours away from puck drop for the opening round of the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament featuring the Minnesota State Mavericks against the Saint Cloud State Huskies.

Now, this is a very Minnesota heavy bracket with MSU and SCSU all making the tournament. So seating is very limited here inside Scheels Arena, but there is plenty of ways for fans coming to Fargo to still take in all the action. We’ll break it down with Scott Nelson of MSU.

“We have a pre-game rally going on the Southtown Pour House here in Fargo. So if you’re up here and don’t have a ticket or even if you are have that ticket, make sure you get to the pregame rally. We love Maverick machine will be there cheerleaders will be there. It’ll be a great time to get fired up and ready to get over here and watch Mavericks take on St. Cloud State. And if you’re in Mankato can’t make it to the game. Our official watch parties are Pub 500, Tav on the Ave and Buffalo Wild Wings. So go down hang out with some other Maverick faithful leave work a little early and catch out those games,” said Nelson.

All the action between the Mavericks and Huskies is set to start at 4:00 this afternoon.

Be sure to tune in to KEYC News Now for this week’s edition of Maverick Insider where we will break down the game as it’s happening with live updates and later on at KEYC News Now at 6 we will have the final to see if MSU is able to punch their ticket to the next round of this year’s NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.