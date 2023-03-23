Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

DEED: Minnesota private job sector recovers from pandemic job loss, adds 2000

DEED says the private sector has completely rebounded, and has added an additional 2,000 jobs...
DEED says the private sector has completely rebounded, and has added an additional 2,000 jobs after making up that loss.(KEYC News 12)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s private sector has made up lost ground from the pandemic according to the latest jobs report.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state lost 385,900 jobs from February through April of 2020.

The private sector has completely rebounded, and has added an additional 2,000 jobs after making up that loss.

Overall, Minnesota saw a 0.3% growth in jobs and the private sector at 0.4%.

The Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area has seen a 3.2% job growth in the last year.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday
KEYC Weather
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday

Latest News

The community came together, raising $75,000 dollars for this custom-made trailer. It’s fitted...
Gibbon first responders implement farm rescue trailer
Yesterday, MSU Mankato hosted a local food and agriculture summit in celebration of National Ag...
National Ag Week continues in Mankato
MnDOT is offering the public an opportunity to learn more about the planned I-90 construction...
MnDOT to host public open house on two-year I-90 project
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will be hosting an Afternoon with Betsy-Tacy and...
Kids get opportunity to spend afternoon Betsy-Tacy