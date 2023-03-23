Your Photos
Familiar foe stands in MSU’s way for first round of NCAA Regional

The MSU/SCSU trilogy finale heads to Fargo.
By Rob Clark
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N. Dakota (KEYC) -The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is one day away from hitting the ice against St. Cloud State in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Sports Director Rob Clark breaks down why it’s a familiar foe for MSU this time of year.

The Fargo, North Dakota Regional is where Minnesota hockey teams collide this postseason as the Golden Gophers of Minnesota, Minnesota State Mavericks and St. Cloud State Huskies make up three fourths of this year’s bracket.

Despite all odds, MSU went from thinking its season was over on Saturday before winning a thriller to claim the Mason Cup against Northern Michigan. The celebration didn’t last too long as the team flipped the page to the next chapter which is a third meeting with St. Cloud State this season, only this time, much more is at stake.

“They’re always a good team, well coached, well structured, I do think they play a similar style to us. I think playing them the previous couple of years, it’s been good games. We don’t like the record we have against them, but it makes us more motivated to get them,” said Cade Borchardt, MSU senior forward.

SCSU knocked MSU out of the Frozen Four two years ago, and the Mavericks record as of late isn’t the best against the Huskies. Earlier this year, St. Cloud State swept MSU although both games were close and that took place near the beginning of the season. A lot’s changed since, plus, it’s always hard to defeat a team three times in a season.

“I’ve always had great respect. It’s my alma mater, they make us better every time we play them. From my standpoint, yeah, there is a rivalry there. We’re within the same border. I know we’ve got different conferences we compete in, but I will tell you when anybody from our state plays against each other, it’s definitely a rivalry,” said Mike Hastings, MSU head coach.

So the stage is set, MSU and St. Cloud State. Winner advances to take on either Minnesota or Canisius while the loser heads back to Minnesota.

Tune into KEYC News Now for updates from all the can’t miss action.

