Fans cheer on Mavericks from Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Even though many fans couldn’t make their way up north, many fans are still finding a way to cheer on their favorite team.

In Mankato, fans are gathering across town to watch their Minnesota State Mavericks play against the St. Cloud Huskies.

“It’s a nice day out. Everybody’s gonna come out, you know, we haven’t had this nice weather in a while and everybody’s gonna come out to support my house tonight. I guarantee it’s gonna be a fun time or fun time around Mankato tonight to be a Mav fan.”

“My family are season ticket holders. My family is, so ever since I was a little been going to the game”

“I just graduated from MSU. So recent alumni are definitely rooting for them to win.”

“I never thought it would be so electric like just at a watch party inside of a place, especially last year. I mean, obviously the championship that we were in last year. We did watch parties all throughout the playoffs and that was really a lecture and you get all the crowd near they’re all in purple and gold and white and hooting and hollering, so it’s good.”

Which local restaurants and bars are preparing for one of their busiest nights.

“We had to schedule some extra staff just because we saw that the game was scheduled. We know it’s about the crazy night..”

“You can’t even see the floor like everybody shoulder to shoulder but it’s a good environment. We’d have many other people in here than not for the game. And you know, we like our job. So obviously we’re excited to have people here.”

“It gets pretty busy here and loud and fun and we actually like to shut the music off and stream the game. So that’s really fun.”

Hockey fans are waiting for a great game, and Mavericks fans for a win.

“The Mavs are going to win tonight.”

“I’m fixing the Mavericks’ win three to one.”

“Mavs all the way baby. Yeah all the way. Mavs all the way.”

“Go Mavs.”

