Gibbon first responders implement farm rescue trailer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Twelve people fell into and became trapped in in grain bins or silos in Minnesota. Only one, in Gibbon, survived. That incident struck a chord in the fire department, who were on scene that day.

“2019 was a bad year for Minnesota,” said Nate Firle, a firefighter and First Responder. “There were 11 fatalities in grain bin entrapments or silo entrapments that year alone.”

The only person to survive a grain bin entrapment that year was rescued by the Gibbon Fire Department, after he had been up to his neck for well over two hours.

“And so, if there’s a fatality it’s hard because we get into the dark area of the ‘what if?’ you know?” explained Firle. “‘What if we were to have this?” or ‘what if we were to have that?’”

Firley says that experience and others prompted them to rethink how they approached grain bin rescues. He says the old policy put too much of a burden on farmers.

“We put the pressure back on the farmer to say ‘hey if there’s ever an accident or something we’re gonna be calling on you’ and they didn’t volunteer for that,” said Firle. “We volunteer -- we’re the volunteer firefighters.”

So, they decided to create an all-in-one trailer dedicated to rural emergency response.

“The assembly that they have put together is having all of the right tools in one unit ready to deploy that,” explained Fire Chief of North Mankato, James Zwaschka. “The tube could be placed around the victim, the material can start to be removed and augers and everything is in place that, you know, harnessing that this rescue can continue in a timely manner with the needed materials.”

So the community came together, raising $75,000 dollars for this custom-made trailer. It’s fitted with a grain-vac, grain tube, and lifting bags, lifting a total of sixty tons.

Firely believes this addition was necessary.

“So, we kind of look at this as that that evolution to making sure that we keep up with the changing times in rural America,” said Firle.

To prevent people from falling into grain bins or silos, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture offers a grant to farmers for $400 per bin to install safety measures.

