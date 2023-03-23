Your Photos
GMG happy with growth of labor market in Mankato area

GMG says the Mankato area is on record for the most people living and working in our region for the month of January.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth is happy to tell us that the labor market is growing in our region!

GMG says the Mankato area is on record for the most people living and working in our region for the month of January.

DEED: Minnesota private job sector recovers from pandemic job loss, adds 2000

Although the unemployment rate has increased to 2.7%, there’s still a high influx of new people joining the labor pool.

And based on paycheck data from the non-farm payroll, new businesses are growing and people are *not working multiple jobs.

GMG says this is an exciting step to take advantage of our strong economy in 2023.

“Because without the people participating, our businesses aren’t able to grow as fast as what their profits and their production availability would suggest. So, we’re really excited to see the growth that happens as a result of this,” said Ryan Vesey, Economic Development and Research manager at Greater Mankato Growth.

Between December and January, about 1600 people joined the labor market.

