Great travel conditions from southern Minnesota to Fargo, ND

Conditions for those heading to Fargo, ND from southern Minnesota to cheer on the Mavs in the big game today will have dry conditions, chilly temperatures, and cloudy skies.

Today will be cloudy from southern Minnesota to the Fargo, ND area with temperatures ranging from the single digits in Fargo into the 20s in southern Minnesota. Winds will start off breezy from the northwest up to 20 mph before gradually dying down to around 10 mph from southern Minnesota up to the Fargo area. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy in southern Minnesota by the afternoon hours while skies remain on the cloudy side in and around Fargo. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-30s for southern Minnesota while topping out in the upper-teens and low-20s in and around Fargo. There is no precipitation in the forecast despite the cloudy skies through the morning hours and afternoon hours in Fargo, this means travel conditions will be fantastic. Tonight we will see skies become partly cloudy in southern Minnesota while temperatures dip into the mid to upper-teens. Though, temperatures in Fargo will dip back into the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny here in southern Minnesota throughout the day. For those who may be heading back down to the area from Fargo, will start off in cloudy skies before moving into that sunshine the farther south, southeast you head. Temperatures will locally will slowly rise into the mid-40s by the afternoon hours with light winds. Friday will be the day you want to get outside and enjoy some fresh air with that sunshine and pleasant conditions! Skies will gradually become partly cloudy by and eventually mostly cloudy by Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

Saturday will remain spring like temperature wise despite mostly cloudy skies over the area. Winds will be breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times as temperatures rise into the low-40s across the area. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy and chilly as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday.

Sunday will be slightly cooler as temperatures are projected to top out in the upper-30s across the area. Winds will remain light up to 10 mph while skies will remain mostly cloudy. Skies will remain cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

Monday will continue with rather cloudy skies. Some areas may see a very, very light rain/snow mix (more like a sprinkle/flurry mix) chance through the afternoon hours. This is expected to be extremely light and very short-lived with little to no accumulation expected. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s by the afternoon hours as winds become breezy ranging between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Monday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the next day we see some sunshine as skies are projected to be partly cloudy. Temperatures will remain mild in the mid-30s despite the sunshine in the area. Winds will also remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will slowly become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be on the cloudy side throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-40s by the afternoon hours. As temperatures start to slowly drop through the late afternoon and early evening hours, a rain/snow mix may move into the area. The rain/snow mix will continue into the late night hours with a possible transition into light snow overnight as temperatures continue to drop into the upper-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain on the cloudy side with light snow possible through the morning hours before temperatures rise above freezing. As temperatures slowly rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours, the light snow would transition into light rain by the afternoon hours. Winds will be slightly strong up to 20 mph with gusts ranging between 25 and 30 mph across the area. The light rain will wrap up during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Skies will remain cloudy overnight as temperatures slowly drop into the low-30s by Friday morning.

Friday will range between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours with winds ranging up to 15 mph and gust sup to 20 mph at times. Skies will continue to range between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday of next weekend will be similar to Friday with skies ranging between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will hover in the low-40s with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night will continue to range between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-30s.

