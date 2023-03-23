Kids get opportunity to spend afternoon Betsy-Tacy
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Children will have a great new way to get to know one of the most famous residents of Mankato today.
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will be hosting an Afternoon with Betsy-Tacy and Tib later today from 1-3 p.m.
Betsy-Tacy is a fictional character created by author Maud Hart Lovelace.
The exhibit will give kids an opportunity to step into the pages created by Lovelace for a fun-filled day with volunteers from the Betsy-Tacy Society.
Actors will be dressed up as book characters, as well as Lovelace herself.
Other activities will follow including a a short musical performance and book reading
