Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

At least 25 injured when large research vessel tips over onto dock

Photos shared on Twitter show the vessel tipped over at a 45-degree angle with emergency...
Photos shared on Twitter show the vessel tipped over at a 45-degree angle with emergency services on the scene.(@Tomafc83 / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED KINGDOM (Gray News) – More than two dozen people were injured Wednesday when a large research vessel tipped over in a dry dock in Scotland, authorities said.

Photos shared on Twitter show the vessel tipped over at a 45-degree angle with emergency services personnel on the scene.

The Edinburgh Police Division said it responded to the Imperial Dock around 8:30 a.m. The Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also responded to the scene.

According to the Scottish Ambulance Service, 15 people were taken to the hospital and another 10 were treated at the scene.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day advised residents to avoid the area.

“I’m deeply concerned to hear of the ongoing incident at Imperial Dock in Leith. My thoughts are with all those affected,” Day said in a statement. “Our teams are supporting emergency services. Please avoid the area if you can.”

Leith Councilor Adam McVey tweeted that the ship “dislodged from its holding in strong winds.”

“Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly,” McVey said.

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock at the Port of Leith, said in a statement that it was liaising with emergency services and could not comment further.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday
KEYC Weather
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday

Latest News

Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears
Police in New York rappeled down a high-rise to stop a man threatening to jump from high rise...
Man threatens to jump out window of NYC high-rise
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New...
Manhattan DA rejects GOP demand for info on Trump case
Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Parents of Oxford school shooter can face trial, court says