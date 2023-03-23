Loyola’s late rally comes up short in loss to Spring Grove
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Loyola Crusaders boys basketball team fell to the Spring Grove Lions 39-38 in the state quarterfinals at Williams Arena.
The Crusaders trailed by eight points with 1:30 to play but did not manage to tie or take the lead when the opportunities presented itself.
The Crusaders finish the season with a 22-9 overall record.
