Loyola’s late rally comes up short in loss to Spring Grove

Mankato Loyola battles Spring Grove
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Loyola Crusaders boys basketball team fell to the Spring Grove Lions 39-38 in the state quarterfinals at Williams Arena.

The Crusaders trailed by eight points with 1:30 to play but did not manage to tie or take the lead when the opportunities presented itself.

The Crusaders finish the season with a 22-9 overall record.

