Mankato schools FFA chapter shaping students’ lives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After nearly 25 years of absence, MAPS never fostered a FFA chapter. But under refound determination and leadership, MAPS’ FFA chapter returned to the district in 2019. Now, the chapter’s advisors have seen an 1000% growth in the past four years.

“Seniors graduating started this program as freshmen, and now it’s really starting to come for full circle,” said Mankato Area Public Schools FFA Advisor and ag food and natural resource instructor.

MAPS FFA advisor Ethan Dado says the FFA hands-on projects with ag resources and networking opportunities shaped the district’s program and events.

“From freshman year until, I mean, now we’ve seen a huge increase in the amount of student activity in those events,” said Molly Niedereger, a junior at Mankato West High School.

Mankato West Junior Molly Neidereger says she doesn’t come from a family with an agriculture background. But, she joined the FFA to work on her leadership skills... and to learn how to take care of bees!

After receiving grants of $2,000 from the National FFA organization, Neidereger and the Mankato FFA raised two bee hives, which she hopes to crack open this Spring.

“I think it just comes easily just being able to balance things, planning things, knowing when to be where- I definitely developed those skills from FFA,” said Niedereger.

FFA advisors say that the state’s recognition on Mankato will build its programs and sense of community.

“Four years ago, this was just a dream. Now, we’re here and really excited. The goal was to place in the top 10. So, to receive that news just leaves us ecstatic,” added Dado.

“MAPS’ FFA gets an exact placement in the top 10 at the State Convention on April 25th. And this nomination gives them a shot at a National placement this October.

