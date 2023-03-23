Your Photos
MnDOT to host public open house on two-year I-90 project

MnDOT is offering the public an opportunity to learn more about the planned I-90 construction project.
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is offering the public an opportunity to learn more about the planned Interstate 90 construction project.

Nearly 20 miles of I-90, from two miles west of Highway 169 in Blue Earth, to Highway 22 south of Wells, will be resurfaced.

Both eastbound and westbound I-90 will be improved, as well as ramps, bridges and lighting.

The public is invited to an open house anytime from 4:30 to 6:30 on April 6th at the 10 Talents Art Center in Blue Earth.

Construction is set to begin in mid-April.

