Portion of Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato closed Friday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Belgrade Avenue will be closed for a couple hours on Friday for tree removal.

The city of North Mankato says the 500 block of Belgrade will be closed from 9:00 Friday morning until noon for tree removal.

The 500 block of Belgrade is between Center Street and Sherman Street.

The city asks drivers to follow the posted detour signs.

