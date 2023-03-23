Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Portion of Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato closed Friday

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Belgrade Avenue will be closed for a couple hours on Friday for tree removal.

The city of North Mankato says the 500 block of Belgrade will be closed from 9:00 Friday morning until noon for tree removal.

The 500 block of Belgrade is between Center Street and Sherman Street.

The city asks drivers to follow the posted detour signs.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday
KEYC Weather
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday

Latest News

Big game for Maverick Hockey arrives
Big game for Maverick Hockey arrives
DEED says the private sector has completely rebounded, and has added an additional 2,000 jobs...
DEED: Minnesota private job sector recovers from pandemic job loss, adds 2000
The community came together, raising $75,000 dollars for this custom-made trailer. It’s fitted...
Gibbon first responders implement farm rescue trailer
Yesterday, MSU Mankato hosted a local food and agriculture summit in celebration of National Ag...
National Ag Week continues in Mankato