Warming up for the weekend!

We’re going to warm up! After a couple of chilly days, high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s for the upcoming weekend. We’re going to stay dry through the weekend, too. Our next chance for precipitation will come mid to late next week. While there will be a couple of days that climb into the mid 40s, temperatures will generally stay below average through most of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with temps falling into the teens by daybreak.

Friday will be one of the nicer days of the week with sunshine, a light breeze and highs in the low to mid 40s. A weak cold front will move across the region early Saturday, bringing scattered clouds and dropping high temperatures a few degrees for the rest of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We are watching a couple of systems that will track across the central US over the next couple of days, but they will stay just to our south, leaving us dry through the weekend and into early next week.

After a couple of cooler days Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will begin to climb by midweek. Our overall weather pattern will also become more active with scattered rain and snow chances through late next week. We are still almost a week away, so it’s too early to get specific. As always, the Weather Team will have updates as things develop.

