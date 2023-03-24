Dork Den hosting event to benefit ECHO Food Shelf

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Dork Den will be hosting the upcoming Commander Magic the Gathering Cheats for charity event April 1st at 1 p.m.

<Joe Huber: “Pulled it up and talked with our commander community lead and was like, you think this would be a good event that we could retry? He’s like, that sounds awesome. We’ve talked to some of the players. They’re like, this is great. We have the didn’t get to participate last time we did this, so we’re excited to participate this time,” said Joe Huber, Dork Den co-owner.

Commander Magic the Gathering is a card game that the Dork Den hosts regular tournaments for.

“It’s probably our largest community here for Magic the Gathering and it is a wide compassing from young - young magic fans all the way up to some of the oldest magic fans play Commander,” said Huber.

However, players coming to the Dork Den will have the opportunity to donate non-perishable goods to cheat in their game to gain an edge in battles.

“They are things like stop a turn so you can just end someone’s turn and things like that draw three cards things like that... That are have... -Can have large swings in a game,” he added.

With all food and non-perishable goods being donated to the ECHO food shelf an organization that provides food assistance to individuals and families in the local community since 1981.

“We’re serving 100 families a day five days a week 90% of our the food that we distribute is donated through the community,” said ECHO Food Shelf assistant manager Sara Diel.

COVID era government aid programs such as snap have ended which has individuals that relied on them looking for other ways of food security

<Sara diel: “Government support started going away. Our numbers started going up,” added Diel.

These donations come at a critical time according to the food shelves assistant manager as all donations will be matched through the Minnesota food shares, March campaign, which ends April 9th.

“A lot of people have can goods at home too. You know, we come here and they can put those to good use. Any - any help we can get, big or small from anyone is really great for the food shelf,” said food shelf volunteer Jack Drewitz.

Huber adds, “To actually give back to that are less fortunate than ourselves is also just feels great. You know to be- able to be a part of that... Small part of that.”

The Dork Den says there is a $5 entry fee and those unable to participate can still donate non-perishable goods on the day of the event.

For more information or to donate, visit the DorkDen.com or ECHOFoodShelf.org

