Minnesota State struggles to finish in NCAA Tournament loss to SCSU

FARGO, N.D. (KEYC) - For the second time in the last three postseasons, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was eliminated by in-state rival St. Cloud State in the NCAA DI men’s ice hockey tournament.

The Mavericks struggled to capitalize on scoring chances, eventually suffering a 4-0 shutout in the Fargo Region opener.

MSU finishes the season with a 25-13-1 overall record.

