Minnesota Supreme Court: Be aware of jury duty scams

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The highest court in the state of Minnesota wants residents to be vigilant of jury duty scams.

These scams can take many forms. Recently, scammers are calling people and pretending to be from Minnesota courts.

In some cases, they “spoof” the court telephone number so it looks like the call is originating from the court or from a law enforcement agency.

Like with most scams, the scammer will threaten the victim with fines or jail time, in this case for missing jury service.

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea wants residents to remember that initial contact for a jury summons will always be made by U.S. Mail from a Minnesota district court.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch has posted more information about jury duty scams on its website.

