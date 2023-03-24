Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota Supreme Court: Be aware of jury duty scams

FILE — The Brown County Courthouse is pictured in this July 31, 2020, file photo in New Ulm,...
FILE — The Brown County Courthouse is pictured in this July 31, 2020, file photo in New Ulm, Minn.(KEYC Photo, File)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The highest court in the state of Minnesota wants residents to be vigilant of jury duty scams.

These scams can take many forms. Recently, scammers are calling people and pretending to be from Minnesota courts.

In some cases, they “spoof” the court telephone number so it looks like the call is originating from the court or from a law enforcement agency.

Like with most scams, the scammer will threaten the victim with fines or jail time, in this case for missing jury service.

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea wants residents to remember that initial contact for a jury summons will always be made by U.S. Mail from a Minnesota district court.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch has posted more information about jury duty scams on its website.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
KEYC Weather
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday

Latest News

The three House passed bills would ban private prisons, look at how to use federal funds for...
Minnesota House passes 3 bills in 14-hour session
The three House passed bills would ban private prisons, look at how to use federal funds for...
Minnesota House passes 3 bills in 14-hour session
Sunshine, seasonal temperatures welcome Friday, but cloudy skies and cooler temperatures return...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-24-2023 - clipped version
Xcel Power plant temporarily shut down
Xcel plant temporarily shut down after radioactive tritium leaks into groundwater