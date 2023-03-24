Seasonal Friday but cloudy, cooler weekend temps expected

Seasonal conditions will welcome the start of the weekend today, but cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will move in by Saturday and stick around through Sunday.

Today will be on the quiet and pleasant side with plenty of sunshine stretching across the area. Temperatures will be on the seasonal side with highs in the low to mid-40s by the afternoon hours with light winds reaching up to 10 mph. We will start to see a gradual increase in cloud coverage through the evening and overnight hours as temperatures slowly drop into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, though, pockets of sunshine are expected to be mixed in throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs topping out in the upper-30s and low-40s across the area with a light breeze ranging between 10 and 15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and even cooler temperatures with highs topping out in the mid to upper-30s. Cloudy skies will stick around Sunday night into Monday as temperatures dip into the low-20s.

Next week will be primarily cloudy with some active weather moving in through the middle to the end of the week.

Monday will start the work week off with cloudy skies and temperatures rising into the upper-30s across the area. Winds will be light up to 10 mph and remain light overnight as temperatures dip into the low-20s while cloudy skies gradually become partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be our next day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Despite the sunshine in the area, temperatures will remain cooler with highs topping out in the mid to upper-30s across the area. Wind will also start increasing ahead of the next weather system, ranging between 10 and 15 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 25 mph. Tuesday night will gradually return to mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

The next system will move in by Wednesday afternoon as mostly cloudy skies stick around. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-40s across the area as light showers move in from the west with winds up to 25 mph and gusts ranging between 30 and 35 mph. Showers will continue into the overnight hours, but as temperatures are projected to drop into the upper-20s by Thursday morning, we could see a light rain/snow mix move into the area overnight.

Thursday will remain cloudy with a light morning rain/snow mix possible before temperatures rise back into the low to mid-40s by the afternoon hours. Winds will remain strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. As temperatures rise above freezing, the light rain/snow mix will return to light showers through the afternoon and evening hours. We may see precipitation stick around through the overnight hours. Once again, temperatures are projected to dip into the low-30s which means we may see a light rain/snow mix return overnight into Friday morning.

Friday will start off with a light rain/snow mix before returning to showers by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-40s by the afternoon hours with showers possible throughout the day. Again, winds will be slightly stronger up to 20 mph with gusts reaching up to 30 mph at times. As temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Saturday morning, we may see a light rain/snow mix to light snow overnight before that precipitation clears out of the area overnight.

Keep in mind, these precipitation chances will not be consistent over the course of Wednesday through Friday. This means we will have on and off showers with on and off rain/snow mix chances through the overnight hours.

Saturday and Sunday next week will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will remain slightly breezy up to 15 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 25 mph through the weekend. Overnight temperatures Saturday night and Sunday night will dip into the low-30s.

