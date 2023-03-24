The weather this weekend will be just... OK!

The weekend is here! And while temperatures will be warmer than they were earlier this week, they will still be below average for this time of year. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s on Saturday, cooling to the upper 30s on Sunday. Temperatures will remain below average through the middle of next week with some slight warming by late week. We are keeping an eye on a potential system that could bring rain and/or snow by late next week. This one could be a bit more significant than the last couple of systems we’ve had. We’re still a week away, so stay tuned, we will have updates as things develop.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. A weak cold front will move across the region late tonight into Saturday morning, bringing scattered clouds, a few flurries and slightly cooler high temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s on Saturday, upper 30s on Sunday.

Our weather pattern will stay the same into early next week. By Wednesday, our pattern will begin to change as rain/snow chances begin to increase. We are tracking a potential system that could bring measurable rain and/or snow by Thursday into Friday of next week. We’re still a week away and the system has not yet developed, but this is definitely something we will be watching closely. Ultimately, everything will depend on where this storm develops and tracks, but as of right now, there is the possibility of an impactful rain/snow event late next week. At this point, it’s just something to keep in mind. We will keep the updates coming as this thing develops.

