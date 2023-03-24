Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Xcel plant temporarily shut down after radioactive tritium leaks into groundwater

Xcel Power plant temporarily shut down
Xcel Power plant temporarily shut down(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Kolton Knapp
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Minn. (KTTC) – In a statement Thursday, Xcel Energy announced the temporary closure of the Monticello plant after detecting a new leakage of radioactive tritium Wednesday- with potentially hundreds of gallons leaking into the groundwater.

A leak at the Xcel Energy power plant in Monticello was originally discovered back in November. Initially, it was decided that the plant was still operational, and that the water leak posed no threat to the health of the public.

Xcel said the leak has been contained and has not ended up in any of the drinking water.

The company has managed to recover 32 percent of the tritium leaked from the plant and plans to recover the rest over the course of the next year. There is no timetable for the clean-up.

An open house will be held for the public at Monticello Community Center on Friday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Monday, March 27. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Related Stories
Nuclear Plant Leak Monitoring

Minnesota regulators said Thursday they’re monitoring the cleanup of a leak of 400,000 gallons of radioactive water from Xcel Energy’s Monticello nuclear power plant

FILE - Reactor number 3 and it's cooling tower stands at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle...

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow is moving in, with heavy snow and strong winds. Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings are in...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard conditions, significant snow, hazardous travel conditions expected
Ann Fitch, the executive director of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce said there was no...
Closer look at impacts of Itron plant closure in Waseca
KEYC Weather
Snow, blowing snow likely Thursday and Friday
Devon Christopher Martinez, 25, a Rosemount man was arrested following a pursuit with law...
Pursuit from authorities ends near Happy Chef in Mankato
KEYC Weather
Heavy snow Thursday into Friday

Latest News

FILE — The Brown County Courthouse is pictured in this July 31, 2020, file photo in New Ulm,...
Minnesota Supreme Court: Be aware of jury duty scams
The three House passed bills would ban private prisons, look at how to use federal funds for...
Minnesota House passes 3 bills in 14-hour session
The three House passed bills would ban private prisons, look at how to use federal funds for...
Minnesota House passes 3 bills in 14-hour session
Sunshine, seasonal temperatures welcome Friday, but cloudy skies and cooler temperatures return...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 3-24-2023 - clipped version