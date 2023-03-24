Xcel plant temporarily shut down after radioactive tritium leaks into groundwater

MONTICELLO, Minn. (KTTC) – In a statement Thursday, Xcel Energy announced the temporary closure of the Monticello plant after detecting a new leakage of radioactive tritium Wednesday- with potentially hundreds of gallons leaking into the groundwater.

A leak at the Xcel Energy power plant in Monticello was originally discovered back in November. Initially, it was decided that the plant was still operational, and that the water leak posed no threat to the health of the public.

Xcel said the leak has been contained and has not ended up in any of the drinking water.

The company has managed to recover 32 percent of the tritium leaked from the plant and plans to recover the rest over the course of the next year. There is no timetable for the clean-up.

An open house will be held for the public at Monticello Community Center on Friday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Monday, March 27. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Related Stories Nuclear Plant Leak Monitoring Minnesota regulators said Thursday they’re monitoring the cleanup of a leak of 400,000 gallons of radioactive water from Xcel Energy’s Monticello nuclear power plant

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.