Gustavus rolls in dominant home win against Northwestern
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Golden Gusties baseball team shutout Northwestern 9-0 at home Friday evening.
The game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. at Northwestern but unplayable field conditions moved the game to Gustavus with an earlier start time of 2:30 p.m.
The Golden Gusties are back in action next Saturday for a MIAC conference doubleheader against Hamline.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.