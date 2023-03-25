Gustavus rolls in dominant home win against Northwestern

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Golden Gusties baseball team shutout Northwestern 9-0 at home Friday evening.

The game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. at Northwestern but unplayable field conditions moved the game to Gustavus with an earlier start time of 2:30 p.m.

The Golden Gusties are back in action next Saturday for a MIAC conference doubleheader against Hamline.

