A cool week ahead

Temperatures will remain well below average as we head into next week. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s today through at least Wednesday. We are watching a couple of systems that could bring rain and snow to our region. The first will have the potential to bring light snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Accumulation will be light. The best chance for any measurable snow with this system will be across far southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. The second system will be more significant and has the potential to bring measurable rain and/or snow to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa late Thursday through Friday. The weather team will be watching this one closely and will have updates as it develops.

