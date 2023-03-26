Mavericks winning streak grows to six with win over Mary

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s tennis team defeated the University of Mary 5-2 Saturday evening increasing their winning streak to six games.

The Mavericks started off the day winning all three of their doubles matches. In the singles, they won four of their six matches to secure the win.

Minnesota State is back in action next Friday against St. Cloud State.

